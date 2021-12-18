Letter: Voting rights

The Standard’s editorial on absentee balloting vs. in-person voting (Absentee ballots for all, Nov. 26) mentions political advantage as one issue but not voter suppression and vote fraud. In addition, it minimizes the significance of in-person voting. In-person voting is both a collective and personal commitment to democracy. On election day in-person voters observe other voters, conditions inside and outside of the polling place, control of ballots and behavior of election officials. The result is greater transparency and more confidence in the process. A single day of voting is necessary to avoid spreading the voting public too thin and to discourage mischief or the perception of mischief that could occur over longer voting periods.

ELECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO