Merrimack County, NH

Letter: Voting rights

By PATRICK WHITTLE -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

America is governed by and for all the people. This is the central tenet of a true democracy. If we wish all voices to be heard and counted, protecting voting rights has to be our first priority. Any effort to...

www.concordmonitor.com

AOL Corp

Should noncitizens be granted voting rights?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. New York City became the largest city in the country to grant noncitizens voting rights when the City Council on Thursday approved a measure that would allow as many as 800,000 legal residents to vote in local elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Some Democrats are turning their attention to passing voting rights

Good morning, Early Birds. Did you hear? The zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm have finally been captured, ending the most entertaining manhunt in recent memory. Did you see one of the zebras during their 4-month-long jaunt? Stop horsing around and send us your tips, comments and scandalous zebra stories here: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🦓
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KATU.com

Proposal would allow felons the right to vote in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite being shot down earlier this year, some Oregon legislators are trying again to introduce a bill that would restore voting rights to thousands of felons while they're still incarcerated. People serving time for felonies in Oregon currently cannot vote. This proposed bill would change that...
OREGON STATE
WSAV News 3

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
DECATUR, GA
Washington Post

Biden raises the stakes for quick voting rights action

Good Thursday morning. Tips, comments, recipes? Call us, beep us, if you want to reach us: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Biden raises the stakes for quick voting rights action. President Biden raised the stakes on Wednesday for a last-minute push to pass voting rights bills before Congress...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefulcrum.us

Voting rights advocates believe filibuster reform is possible

The Senate remains in session during the final days of 2021, but the agenda is limited to clearing some of President Biden’s nominees for federal office. That’s because two of the Democratic majority’s signature initiatives — the social spending bill known as Build Back Better and a pair of election reform bills — remain at the mercy of the filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bohemian.com

Letters to the Editor—Right to Life, Freedom to Vote

Other than for my post-high school education, I have been a resident of Marin County since 1962. Politicians are currently trying to modify voting maps for advantages in elections; this is gerrymandering and SHOULD NOT BE LEGAL, as it alters the outcome of the elections, thereby preventing the voice of our people from being heard and, consequently, damaging some of the most important aspects of our democracy!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Washington Post

The danger of seeking compromise on voting rights

Rachel Shelden is an associate professor of history at Penn State and director of the George and Ann Richards Civil War Era Center. This week, congressional Democrats announced that they would shift their focus from the Build Back Better bill to comprehensive legislation on voting rights. This transition is no doubt prompted by Democrats on the ground, who have called Trump-allied Republicans’ efforts to obtain state political positions and pass restrictive voting laws a “five alarm fire.” But so far Democratic leaders have struggled to convince moderates of the severity of the crisis; instead, senators like Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) have reiterated their view that any legislation on voting rights should be bipartisan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Letter: Absentee voting dilutes in-person voting

The Standard’s editorial on absentee balloting vs. in-person voting (Absentee ballots for all, Nov. 26) mentions political advantage as one issue but not voter suppression and vote fraud. In addition, it minimizes the significance of in-person voting. In-person voting is both a collective and personal commitment to democracy. On election day in-person voters observe other voters, conditions inside and outside of the polling place, control of ballots and behavior of election officials. The result is greater transparency and more confidence in the process. A single day of voting is necessary to avoid spreading the voting public too thin and to discourage mischief or the perception of mischief that could occur over longer voting periods.
ELECTIONS
CBS News

NYC Council approves voting rights for noncitizens

Around 800,000 legal immigrants will be able to vote in municipal elections in New York City if a new bill called "Intro 1857" becomes law. New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why he first proposed the legislation back in 2020 and is leading efforts to get it passed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Delegating a vote steals voters' right to representation

A citizen’s right to vote for a member of Congress is fundamental to our democracy. There is even an entire section of the Department of Justice tasked with ensuring that citizens can choose a member of Congress to represent them. But what if that member of Congress delegates his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis American

Voting rights acts need to move forward

I urge everyone who cares about our democracy, especially our voting rights that used to be protected by the Constitution, to call President Biden and Democratic Senators either opposed to or fence-riding carving out the filibuster that is blocking passage of two critical bills: Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both passed by the U.S. House months ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

