In the days following Virgil Abloh’s death in late November, an outpouring of grief on social media highlighted the fashion innovator’s global, multi-industry influence. Here in Chicago, locals paid tribute in lengthy posts, photo slideshows and personal memories. Chance the Rapper took to Instagram: “I am so appreciative of his time with us all, and the many many many ways he changed art, fashion, culture and the lives of so many people in this city.” Chicago-based rapper Vic Mensa released a song dedicated to Abloh called “What You Taught Us.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO