The man found dead in his vehicle in a York County Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon has been identified as Frank Nispel, 55, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. No foul play is suspected in the death of Nispel, who was found Saturday afternoon in the lot, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Tuesday that the man apparently had been living out of his car and that it had been parked at that location, in the 2000 block of East Market Street, for several days.

