Over the month of December, Danny Green has arguably been the Philadelphia 76ers‘ fourth-best player behind Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Seth Curry. He’s been a calming presence on defense, an effective disruptor in the steals game, and has helped to provide adequate spacing for Embiid in the paint, even if his shots from beyond the arc are only falling at a 30.9 percent clip. Whether deployed in place of Matisse Thybulle or alongside him as a very intriguing wing pairing, Green has been one of the Sixers’ few two-way players and has provided Philly with some veteran leadership in a month defined by who isn’t on the court in any given game.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO