Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown is sticking around for another year with the Nittany Lions. “After sitting down and exploring all my options about my future with my family, I am confident with my decision to remain at Penn State alongside my brothers for another year,” Brown wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I look forward to learning, growing and developing more as a player, a student and a man.”

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO