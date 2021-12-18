ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A new way to protect the integrity of our elections

By Dr. Kevin Roberts
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to elections, all Americans can surely agree that everyone who’s eligible to vote should be able to, and that all votes should be counted honestly and fairly, undiluted by fraud, errors, or mistakes. The Heritage Foundation has created its new Election Integrity Scorecard to help...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

