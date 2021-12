The Detroit Lions took the mantra of underdog to the bank on Sunday with an impressive victory over the Arizona Cardinals. However, do the pros of that win outweigh the cons?. As evident by the locker room celebration, the players and coaches are having a blast, and that win against the Cardinals was a much-needed point of celebration. Although the Lions had gotten their first win against the Vikings two weeks ago, this was the first game in which they truly shined from start to finish. The offense was humming despite backups at multiple positions. The defense shut down an impressive Cardinals offense headlined by the always dangerous Kyler Murray. Even the special teams rose to the occasion with Riley Patterson continuing his streak of perfection as a Lion.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO