ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar Stands Tall after A Week of Central Bank Surprises

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very volatile week full of central bank surprises. Fed indicated that there would be as many as three rate hikes next year. BoE surprised by raising the Bank Rate. Even ECB turned out to be less dovish as expected. But in the end, if was the late selloff...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

US Dollar Holds Steady

The US dollar held steady via the dollar index overnight, although the surge in positive sentiment in equity markets saw gains in the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollar risk barometers. The dollar index held steady at 96.48 and I continue waiting for a break or either 96.00 or 97.00 to signal the US dollar’s next directional move.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Traders Await Interesting Day Ahead

The greenback enjoyed a rather positive session on Tuesday along with the US major stock markets that also moved in green territory. The USD dominated the scene against major counterparts like the JPY, AUD and the CHF. The market’s concerns continue to be dominated by the spread of the Omicron variant globally, which may have created a risk on sentiment. Some analysts suggest that the recent most notable rise in Omicron cases can perhaps extend the global supply-chain disruptions subsequently prolonging higher inflation levels. On the bright side however, despite the uncertainty remaining elevated, traders seem enticed to actively participate in the equities markets.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Surges, Loonie Dives in Quiet Markets

Sterling and Euro are trading broadly higher today, together with Aussie. On the other hand, Yen and Dollar are both under some selling pressure. Rebound in Europe yield is a factor in driving the markets. We’ll see if there is further rally in stocks before holidays that could push Dollar and Yen further lower.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Down But Not Out (Yet) in Pre-Holiday Trading

Yen and Dollar are currently the weakest ones for the week, but both are bounded inside last week’s range against most other currencies. The development is in line with the stock markets, where major US indexes closed higher overnight, but stayed in range too. Australian and New Zealand Dollar are currently the strongest ones for the week. The question is whether range breakouts would happen before new year, or after.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#The Bank Rate#Ecb#Omicron#Sterling And Yen#Canadian#Outlook#Ema
actionforex.com

Risk Sentiment Flip-Flops, Canadian Dollar Shrugs Retail Sales

Risk sentiment continues to flip-flop in pre-holiday markets. Major European indexes and US futures are trading slightly higher. Swiss Franc, Yen and Dollar are all trading generally lower, while Kiwi and Aussie are trading higher with Sterling. Canadian Dollar appears to be getting little support from better than expected retail sales data.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Dollar Flattens after Busy Week; Lira Plummets

After a very busy week with numerous central bank meetings, the week is ending with a bearish mode. The dollar index continues its sideways movement around 96, while dollar/yen is heading south approaching the 113.00 round number. The euro rally peaked near $1.1350 and is now trading near $1.1300, while sterling has given up much of its post-BoE gains and is trading below $1.33. US futures are suggesting a negative open today.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Mixed After Surprise Bank of England Rate Hike

The GBP AUD exchange rate was slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of England surprisingly hiked interest rates. The market had expected a rate hike last month and were disappointed. This time around analysts were expecting the bank to hold steady at 0.1% and they got a surprise lift to 0.25%.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish central bank sells dollars in attempt to slow lira's plungs

The Turkish lira falls a further 6.4% against the U.S. dollar, losing 56% of its value against the greenback in 2021, even as Turkey's central bank attempts to prop up the currency by selling foreign reserves. The lira recently traded at 16.79 per U.S. dollar and fell as low as 17.03 per greenback earlier today.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Central Banks Choose the Hawkish Path

Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research – Review: Catching up to reality – first rate hike likely in May, 15 December.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
CURRENCIES
StreetInsider.com

Dollar falls for second day as markets sort central bank moves

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.2% for the...
CURRENCIES
financemagnates.com

Mega week for central banks begins

Markets relieved after US inflation report, trading like this is the peak. Dollar pulls back alongside yields, stocks close at new records. Massive week lies ahead, featuring five major central bank meetings. Peak inflation?. The latest inflation data out of the United States sparked a relief rally on Friday. Even...
BUSINESS
investing.com

G10 FX: What To Expect From A Week Of Intense Central Bank Activity

A Fed announcement to speed up asset purchases should continue to support the dollar while the potential introduction of a third asset purchase program by the ECB may weigh on the euro. A Bank of England hold may only slightly weaken the pound, while a Norges Bank hike could bring EUR/NOK back to 10.00. Elsewhere, expect no surprises from the SNB and BoJ.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks lower, dollar firms before central bank deluge

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged lower and the dollar firmed on Monday as markets awaited news from a host of central bank meetings this week that could include the U.S. Federal Reserve flagging an end to its bond-buying stimulus. Just after 11 a.m. ET/1600 GMT,...
STOCKS
Reuters

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver up ahead of major central bank meetings this week

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy