Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) said, “I proudly advocated on behalf of local arts organizations in this year’s state budget and am delighted that hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds are coming to Rockland and Westchester to support the robust arts and cultural programs in our communities. New York without our vibrant arts and cultural organizations wouldn’t be the state we know and love, which is why I’ll always fight for the arts.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO