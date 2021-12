Thousands more Pennsylvania senior citizens can now rest easier knowing they will qualify for programs that help them afford their medications in the coming year. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed into law two bipartisan bills that make adjustments to income eligibility limits for the PACE and PACENET prescription assistance programs that offer low-cost prescription medications to qualified residents age 65 or older. PACE has lower income limits than the PACENET program. Both are funded through proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

6 HOURS AGO