ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota is finally charging ahead with its electric vehicle plans

By Rob Stumpf
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueVVb_0dQQ4ts800 The company announced a slew of new battery-electric concepts. Toyota

Electric cars are resculpting the world. While gasoline still reigns supreme, vehicles propelled by battery power are quickly becoming the way forward for many automakers—including Toyota, which finally revealed its overwhelming support for electrification with 15 brand new battery-powered concept cars.

On Tuesday, CEO Akio Toyoda took to the stage at a media briefing in Tokyo to reveal the automaker’s future EV strategies across the Toyota and Lexus brands. During the CEO’s time in the spotlight, he revealed plans to electrify a whopping 30 new and existing models over the next decade. And while the name of the game is green energy and electric efficiency, the company is also pledging not to forget about vehicles for work and play.

Toyota’s literal curtain-dropping event resulted in the automaker showing off 15 new concept vehicles, all of which will be underpinned by Toyota’s much-needed commitment to electrification. Despite being the purveyor of the Prius, the company hasn’t necessarily been so keen on full electrification in the past. The automaker previously placed its bet on hydrogen power over battery-electric vehicles, which gave competitors like Volkswagen a bit of a head start in electric vehicle technology.

Leading the pack will be Toyota’s flagship brand, Lexus, which will offer an electrified version of every vehicle it sells in North America, Europe, and China by 2030. It will also axe the combustion engine completely in these markets by 2035. This begins with the launch of the Lexus RZ crossover in 2022, which is built on the same platform shared by the upcoming Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

[Related: Toyota and Subaru are teaming up for this spacious electric SUV concept ]

Lexus will also launch electrified vehicles in at least three other segments, including a full-size SUV, a sedan, and a supercar that supposedly inherits some of the best driving characteristics from the legendary Lexus LFA—only with electric motors powering the wheels instead of a gas-gulping V10. Toyota didn’t reveal much about its electric supercar, but did hint that it would have more than 430 miles of range, a zero to 60 MPH time in the low-two-second neighborhood, and the possibility of solid-state battery tech .

The company will also launch a number of vehicles under the Toyota nameplate, including a number of crossovers and SUVs in all sizes (full-size, standard, and compact), plus an ultra-efficient small urban crossover, as well as a midsize sedan.

Toyota also previewed three niche concepts that feel like lifestyle vehicles. A sports coupe similar in styling to the Supra, a pickup truck, and a new take on the iconic off-road capable FJ Cruiser called the Compact Cruiser all made appearances on stage.

Presently, Toyota offers two pickups, the midsize Tacoma and full-size Tunda. The concept shown at the event likely previews a midsize pickup, given the Tacoma’s status as a top-seller in Toyota’s lineup. This would represent one of the first electrified pickups in the segment, as the currently-announced offerings from other automakers (like the Ford F-150 Lightning , Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV, and Rivian R1T ) are all full-size. It’s not yet clear if Toyota will have an offering in both segments as it transitions to battery power.

Finally, Toyota also showed off two futuristic van concepts that it calls the Micro Box and Mid Box. The names refer to the size, with the Micro Box the smaller of the two. The automaker didn’t reveal exactly how these two concepts might slot into its lineup, but it may possibly target commercial markets (like the Toyota e-Palette ) or last-mile deliveries.

[Related: Toyota’s GR Yaris experiments with a hydrogen combustion engine ]

Earlier this month, the automaker announced its plans to build a battery plant in North Carolina, a move which comes after a $3.4 billion pledge towards “automotive batteries” in the US throughout 2030. Toyota believes its gambit will help the company sell as many as 1.8 million electrified vehicles stateside (and 3.5 million globally) over the next decade.

And while these vehicles were all just concepts, the first modern and totally battery-powered car from Toyota we know about will be the 2022 Toyota bZ4X, which is expected to go on sale in the spring.

Watch the event, below:

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Probox Is A Dirt Cheap Van With 1980s Interior, Steelies

We try to be experts about the auto market at Motor1.com, but the global industry is so vast that there are vehicles that we aren't aware of. As a perfect example, here's the Toyota Probox. Judging by our comments, there is a vocal group of people who want a no-frills machine that doesn't have a lot of tech. This van does exactly that.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
insideevs.com

Canada’s Project Arrow EV Benchmarked Against Tesla, Volkswagen

Canada plans to launch its own fully-electric crossover, a vehicle envisioned by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) and currently known as Project Arrow. In terms of its size, it will be positioned between the Tesla Model Y and Model X and it is also being benchmarked against them, as well as against the Volkswagen ID.4.
CARS
The Next Web

Why Nissan is probably Tesla’s biggest threat — after Elon’s ego

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Electric Cars#Toyota Electric#Ev#Prius
insideevs.com

Hyundai Shifts Company's Resources And Focus To EVs

Hyundai Motor Co. CEO Jaehoon Chang announced that the focus for the Hyundai and Genesis brands is now on electrification. We guess that the same concerns the Kia brand, but it's a separate part of the Hyundai Motor Group. According to the recent Automotive News' interview, the company has sorted...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Should Investors Be Excited About Toyota's Battery Announcement?

It's not usually surprising when Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) chooses to buck an industry trend. The Japanese auto giant has often taken a different path, often with very good results. But Toyota's continued reluctance to go big on electric vehicles (EVs), even as sales of EVs soar, has surprised many auto investors. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Dec. 9, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear take a look at Toyota's plans for an EV battery plant in the U.S., and whether it means that Toyota is finally getting with the EV program.
ECONOMY
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Removes Roadster Pricing, No Longer Takes Reservations

Tesla said back in 2017 when it unveiled the Roadster that it would go on sale in 2020. We’re now in 2021, the automotive industry is suffering setbacks, and the Roadster is model that Tesla has been delaying into uncertainty after it was clear the initial sales start deadline was going to be missed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is Ford's Mega EV Plan Too Ambitious?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley has said he wants Ford to be the second-largest electric vehicle maker in the U.S. in two years, behind only Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Is that realistic, particularly in light of archrival General Motors' (NYSE:GM) plan to go very big on electric vehicles?. In this...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Toyota 'Rickrolled' everyone during its massive electric vehicle reveal

Toyota knows the game, and it's gonna play it. The automaker's reveal of 15 upcoming electric vehicles last week was no joke, but it hid one. Among the concepts was a tiny city car called the Micro Box that was shaped like the name suggests and had a QR Code embedded in its front.
CARS
Popular Science

Popular Science

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy