There have been more data breaches already in 2021 than there were in all of 2020, according to a new report from the data experts at WalletHub. In their latest report, 2021's States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 14 key metrics to determine who is most likely to be exposed to and affected by identity theft and fraud. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to the average loss amount due to fraud.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO