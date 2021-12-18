ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Neil Young won’t tour until COVID is “beat”

By Ali Shutler
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Young has said he won’t return to touring until COVID is “beat”. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Young confirmed that people won’t see him “playing to a bunch of people with no masks on,” and said he won’t be touring until the pandemic is over. “I don’t care if...

www.nme.com

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

The 100 Greatest Neil Young Songs

“I’d rather keep changing and lose a lot of people along the way,” Neil Young told Rolling Stone in 1975. “If that’s the price, I’ll pay it. I don’t give a shit if my audience is a hundred or a hundred million.” Over the years, Young has turned that unapologetic sentiment into one of rock’s most durable credos, following his ornery muse wherever it leads him. He’s been a folk-rock superstar and a synth-rock pioneer, a country singer and a rockabilly revivalist, a left-leaning environmental activist and a Reagan supporter, a guy who’s been filling arenas since the Seventies even as he drives his fans nuts with his maverick musical detours. But whether he’s the tender soul singing “Heart of Gold” or the rangy crusader giving us a concept album about his awesome new electric car in 2009, Neil Young is always Neil Young – same creaky voice, same searching lyrics, placing him among the greatest songwriters in rock history.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Neil Young
NME

Bruce Springsteen sells his masters and publishing rights for $500million

Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and publishing rights to Sony Music in a combined deal worth around $500million (£377m), it has been reported. According to Billboard, the sale will give the company ownership of the musician’s entire back catalogue which includes 20 studio albums, 300 songs, 7 EPs, 23 live records and more.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Brian May tests positive for Covid, keeps playing guitar: “I want to show you that you can actually play after Covid”

Brian May has been documenting his recovery process on social media after confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19. Breaking the news of his contraction on Instagram, the electric guitar legend wrote, “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely no sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m okay. And I will tell the tale.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Smart People#The Howard Stern Show#Aeg#Nme
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC
NME

UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer. As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

10 Things You Didn’t Know George Harrison Did

“I play a little guitar, write a few tunes, make a few movies, but none of that’s really me,” George Harrison once said. “The real me is something else.” Harrison was many things – including a master of understatement. But he was right to point out that his true character remains elusive. He was one of the most famous men in the world, but he loathed superstardom. He preached piety and simple pleasures, yet he lived in a 120-room mansion and collected ultra high-end cars. His studious facade belayed a brilliant sense of humor, which led him to produce some of the greatest comedies of all time. The songs he wrote focused on both the glory of God and the petty annoyances of day-to-day life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy