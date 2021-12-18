Letter: Give the Bills a chance to get back into the game

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills decided not to re-sign John “Smoke” Brown after he had an amazing year with the Bills in 2020. This year has been rough for Brown. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one year contract and was later released. He then signed to the Broncos practice squad and he was released from them as well. He was recently in Florida with the Jaguars on their practice squad and was released just two weeks later. The Bills need to make the call.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO