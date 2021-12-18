ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Letter: Give the Bills a chance to get back into the game

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

So, people are asking if we can fire the coach and his staff. Well would you want to take...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills fan whose beer was used in touchdown celebration: 'Did that just actually happen?'

Richard Donohue of Batavia has been a Bills season ticket holder for 40 years, occupying a section once known as the "Batavia Party Zone." Donohue – and his beer – have gained fame since Sunday's victory against the Carolina Panthers, because wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tackle Spencer Brown attempted to get ahold of the beer following a second-quarter touchdown and then managed to spill it.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns got off to a sluggish start this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 10-0 at halftime. Despite not having their head coach and starting quarterback, they made a furious comeback in the second half. Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with less...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Star Has Clear Message For NFL Referees Following Monday’s Loss

The Chicago Bears were hit with five personal fouls on Monday night when they faced the Minnesota Vikings. Some of those penalties were questionable to say the least. Following the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn spoke to the media about the current state of officiating in the NFL.
NFL
TMZ.com

Raiders LB Will Compton's Mom Tragically Dies Hours Before Browns Game

Horrible news ... Raiders linebacker Will Compton says his mom tragically died just hours before Las Vegas' game against the Browns. "I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night," Compton said in a statement on his social media page just before the Cleveland-Raiders kickoff on Monday. "I am headed home to be with family."
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Bold NFL Playoff Prediction

During today’s episode of The Herd, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd ranked the NFL’s top-10 teams with his “Week 15 Herd Hierarchy.”. After losing its first three games of the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts are now rolling with an 8-6 record and the No. 2 position in the AFC South.
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers

The game couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start for the Atlanta Falcons, who recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff at the 12-yard line. But the inability to turn that gift into points set the tone for another lopsided defeat to a contender as the Falcons fell 31-13 to the San Francisco […] The post Falcons failures near goal line lead to 31-13 loss to 49ers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. The Washington Football Team: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Philadelphia Eagles need a win to get to even, but right now it could go either way. They and the Washington Football Team are all tied up at 10. Philadelphia has been relying on RB Miles Sanders, who has picked up 69 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and TE Dallas Goedert, who has caught five passes for 98 yards. RB Antonio Gibson has led the way so far for Washington, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills should make a call to a familiar face with Cole Beasley out with COVID-19

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills decided not to re-sign John “Smoke” Brown after he had an amazing year with the Bills in 2020. This year has been rough for Brown. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one year contract and was later released. He then signed to the Broncos practice squad and he was released from them as well. He was recently in Florida with the Jaguars on their practice squad and was released just two weeks later. The Bills need to make the call.
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
247Sports

Post Game Thoughts: Runnin' Utes get back in the win column

The Runnin' Utes were back in action on Tuesday in their final non-conference game of the year at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. They knocked off the Fresno State Bulldogs, 55-50, in a lovely defensive slugfest. This was a tough one as Utah was down Branden Carlson and had to battle a Fresno State team that has proven to be one of the stingier defenses in college basketball to this point of the season.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills sign defensive end Breeland Speaks to practice squad

The Bills signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to the practice squad Wednesday. Speaks, 26, took part in a workout Tuesday with the Bills. He is a former Ole Miss teammate of Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Speaks, 6-3 and 285 pounds, was selected in the second round by the Kansas...
NFL

