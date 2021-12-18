Area Briefs: Senior Drop-In is closing at end of year; Evergreen FS collecting for victims

Senior Drop-In Center closing at year's end

The Pontiac Senior Drop-In Center, located at the Pontiac First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Chicago St., under the direction of Linda Smith, is being discontinued at year end.

Founded by Eva MacLoy, a loyal church member who had recognized the need for a place for seniors to socialize and share a meal together, this weekly event began in January of 2013.

The last two gatherings will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Please call the church office at 815-842-1157 by 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 or Dec. 30 if planning to come celebrate with old friends.

Evergreen FS hosting Fill-A-Truck collection for tornado victims

BLOOMINGTON — Evergreen FS is hosting a donation collection event, inviting the community to fill a semi-truck trailer with items to help those impacted by the recent devastating tornadoes. The truck will transport the donations to Mayfield, Ky.

“Evergreen FS is dedicated to serving the needs of our customers and know many have expressed an interest in helping those who have been displaced by the devastating tornadoes,” said John Tuttle, Evergreen FS CEO and General Manager. “We are happy to provide our semi-truck for this purpose and hope to deliver an entire truckload of donated items!”

The collection event will be held at the Evergreen FS main office at 402 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington. Donations are being accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Suggested items to donate include tarps, extension cords, hammers, repair type supplies, cleaning supplies, new clothing of every size (including coats, hats, and gloves), shoes, blankets, toys for children, bottled water, non-perishable food items (if canned, preferably with a pop-top), diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, pacifiers, and personal hygiene products. Please do not provide furniture or dishes. If you have large quantities of items to donate, please call ahead, 309-663-2392.

Financial donations will be accepted, and checks should be made payable to Evergreen FS. Evergreen FS is coordinating with the New Liberty Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky., for distribution.