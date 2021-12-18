ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Letters to the Editor

By Reader Submitted
Please let Commissioner Outlaw go to NYC. She has all the qualifications:. 3. She doesn’t know a hill of beans about the job. That sounds like someone in Washington, D.C. From the looks of it, she is more than qualified. These are the same reasons Kenney hired her....

The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
POLITICS
