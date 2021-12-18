ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hamilton Lane to Manage Private Equity Future Initiative for Massachusetts PRIM

 4 days ago
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) announced it will serve as the private equity manager for the Future Initiative, a program approved by the Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (“PRIM”) on December 2, 2021. The program’s goal is to invest up to $1 billion in emerging-diverse managers across asset...

