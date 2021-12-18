ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I make Ina Garten's easy potato gratin for my family every Christmas, and it's the best holiday side dish

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHrf2_0dQQ1XpJ00
I make Ina Garten's potato gratin for my family every Christmas, and it should be on everyone's holiday menu. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
  • I make Ina Garten's potato-fennel gratin every Thanksgiving and Christmas for my family.
  • I first made it when I barely knew how to cook and the easy recipe is 100% foolproof.
  • The dish is super cheesy and comforting, and it pairs perfectly with any holiday side dish.

When it comes to delicious (and easy) holiday recipes, Ina Garten has never led me astray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFqIp_0dQQ1XpJ00
My version of Ina Garten's delicious corn bread. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I recently did a "Barefoot Contessa" cooking marathon, whipping up three of her dishes for a Friendsgiving dinner.

Garten's overnight mac and cheese was an ooey-gooey dream, while her parmesan smashed potatoes were a fun and surprising twist on a classic Thanksgiving dish.

And then there was her corn bread, which was definitely the star of the show. I loved Garten's recipe so much, I've already pledged to make it every year from now on.

But there's one "Barefoot Contessa" recipe I make for my family every Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I think it deserves a spot on everyone's holiday menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPBPH_0dQQ1XpJ00
Garten's potato-fennel gratin recipe appears in her very first cookbook. Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

I originally found Garten's recipe for potato-fennel gratin on the Barefoot Contessa website, but it also appears in her very first cookbook, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," which first came out in 1999 and was recently republished.

"I love to make potato gratin and fennel gratin, so I decided to combine the two," Garten writes in the description. "If you make this in an old French gratin dish, it looks wonderful and can go from the oven to the table with style."

I started making Garten's potato-fennel gratin when I had almost zero cooking skills, so I can attest that it's 100% foolproof. But, more importantly, it's incredibly comforting — and goes well with just about everything.

Here's how to make it.

Garten's potato-fennel gratin requires just five main ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yohO5_0dQQ1XpJ00
Garten's potato-fennel gratin also includes heavy cream and Gruyère cheese. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make Garten's gratin for four, you'll need:

  • 1 pound russet potatoes (2 large ones)
  • 1 small fennel bulb
  • ½ yellow onion
  • 1½ cups Gruyère cheese
  • 1½ cups plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream

If you're trying to make the dish for a larger party, Garten also has a recipe that serves 10.

The first step is properly cutting the fennel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npTIo_0dQQ1XpJ00
Garten's recipe was the first time I've ever cooked with fennel. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I will admit that the first time I made this dish, I had to watch a Martha Stewart YouTube video on how to cut fennel, which I'd never cooked with before coming across Garten's recipe.

But if you're an amateur, there's no need to let this herb intimidate you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FY9RL_0dQQ1XpJ00
Make sure to thinly slice the fennel bulb. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

First, cut off the stalks by cutting as close to the bulb as possible. Then, cut the bulb in half lengthwise.

Remove the cores at the bottom. For Garten's recipe, you'll then thinly slice the bulb halves crosswise — which should make approximately two cups of fennel.

Pro tip: Don't throw out your stalks and fronds! Stewart recommends using the fronds in salads and saving the stalks for adding flavor to stockpot dishes.

Once that's out of the way, get your onion ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1s3s_0dQQ1XpJ00
You'll also want to thinly slice your onion. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

You should thinly slice your yellow onion for this dish.

Peel your potatoes, then slice them crosswise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7H3o_0dQQ1XpJ00
Peel your potatoes before thinly slicing them. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends thinly slicing them by hand or with a mandoline.

You'll also need to grate your Gruyère cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmfR2_0dQQ1XpJ00
Garten's recipe calls for the Gruyère cheese to be grated. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The total time it takes to prep Garten's gratin is under 10 minutes, which is great when you're juggling multiple dishes for a holiday feast.

And don't forget to butter your baking dish!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VzO4_0dQQ1XpJ00
Make sure to butter your baking dish before building the gratin. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

If you're making the gratin for four, Garten recommends using a 9-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.

Once you're done with your prep, sauté your fennel and onions together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HztnJ_0dQQ1XpJ00
Sauté your fennel and onions for 10 to 15 minutes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Per Garten's recipe, you'll want to add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1/2 tablespoon of unsalted butter to a pan.

Then, sauté the fennel and onions on medium-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes, until they're tender.

While your stove is working away, add your potatoes to a large bowl with the heavy cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xwgtn_0dQQ1XpJ00
First, add the potatoes and heavy cream to a large bowl. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

You'll use 1 ½ cups of heavy cream for this step (the extra tablespoon is coming up in just a second).

Then add 1 cup of the Gruyère cheese, as well as salt and pepper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOwo8_0dQQ1XpJ00
Then add your Gruyère cheese, plus salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends adding ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper to the mix. I really love pepper so, as you can see, I may have added a touch more.

Then add your sautéed fennel and onions on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYLuk_0dQQ1XpJ00
Don't forget to add your sautéed fennel and onions. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It's almost time to bake!

To build the gratin, start by pouring your potato mixture into the baking dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8Dx3_0dQQ1XpJ00
Smooth your potato mixture in the baking dish. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Gently press down to smooth the potatoes out.

Then mix the rest of your heavy cream and cheese together and sprinkle on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDenE_0dQQ1XpJ00
Then add the rest of your cheese and heavy cream on top. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Remember, you'll want to use 1 tablespoon of cream and ½ cup of Gruyère for this quick step.

After an hour in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, your gratin will be beautifully browned and bubbly — and almost ready to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rywmR_0dQQ1XpJ00
Garten's gratin looks beautifully golden-brown when it comes out of the oven. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends letting the gratin sit for 10 minutes before serving it hot.

She also notes that the gratin can be cooked a day ahead and reheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, a helpful tip if you want to save some time on Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Garten's potato-fennel gratin doesn't just look delicious — it tastes incredible too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdRAA_0dQQ1XpJ00
And it tastes like a creamy, cheesy dream. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

There are few things in this world more comforting than potatoes mixed with heavy cream and cheese. Garten's gratin is so creamy and satisfying thanks to the Gruyère, and the potatoes are perfectly cooked. And since the fennel is sautéed, its flavor is mild and sweet rather than overpowering.

But one of the best things about the gratin is how well it goes with everything, making it a great sidekick for any meat or side dish.

I think the potato-fennel gratin is a perfect side for any holiday spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYGYt_0dQQ1XpJ00
I can't wait to make Garten's gratin for Christmas again. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It's so simple to make, you could easily delegate the task to a young budding chef in your family, or at least let the kids help you with it in the kitchen. Plus, the gratin is easy to make ahead and reheat before dinner, giving you some much-needed space in the oven for a big holiday menu.

And you can't go wrong with creamy potatoes and cheese, especially during the winter season.

Believe me, you'll all be fighting for seconds.

Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
