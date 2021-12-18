ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

John Morgan: Wurzels drummer dies after contracting Covid

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drummer of the British band The Wurzels has died in hospital after contracting Covid-19, a statement said. Somerset musician John Morgan died at the age of 80 on Friday in Gloucester Royal Hospital. The band's manager said he was their "oldest...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

