Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-18 03:05:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-18 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 18 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, the Crater Lake area. For the Advisory, portions of Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, portions of Highways 138, 62, and 230 in the Diamond Lake area, portions of Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and the Mount Ashland Ski Road in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains, and Southern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...New snow accumulations at Siskiyou Summit on I-5 are expected to be generally less than 3 inches during this time period. Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 02:39:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 14:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding possible around high tide on Thursday and Friday mornings. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads near the beaches is possible with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Seattle and Port Townsend is around 8 am Thursday and 9 am Friday. At Friday Harbor and Cherry Point the high tides are around 9 am Thursday and 10 am Friday. High tides will be around a foot above the tide table predictions Thursday and Friday.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 13:27:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Central Somerset County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 04:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Through noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Conditions will improve later this morning as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 14:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches...mostly in Somerset and Piscataquis counties, sleet accumulations of around one half of an inch, and ice accumulations of up one quarter of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:49:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rainfall continuing over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. Shower coverage upstream is gradually diminishing, and thus rainfall is expected to subside as the morning progresses. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pauwela, Huelo, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Kipahulu and Hana. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 AM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 15 inches with locally higher totals near Brian Head and in the Tushars. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially over SR- 14 Cedar Canyon Summit, and SR-143 Summit.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Washington, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Northern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches...mostly in Somerset and Piscataquis counties, sleet accumulations of around one half of an inch, and ice accumulations of up one quarter of an inch expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Oxford SLIPPERY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portion of central and southern New Hampshire as well as portions of southern Maine. * WHEN...Until 4 PM today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions due to ice and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Potential exists for ice accumulations on bare pavement.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 14 to 18 inches over the higher mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 27 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and higher portions of Highway 89 east of McCloud and west of Pondosa. Roadways above 3500 feet will also be affected, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road, the Everitt Memorial Highway and I-5 near Black Butte Summit. This includes mountain areas above 3500 feet in South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, Castle Lake, Ash Creek Butte, and the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, snow levels may drop to valley floors briefly at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

