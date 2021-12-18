Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 19 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 27 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Highway 89 at Snowmans Summit and higher portions of Highway 89 east of McCloud and west of Pondosa. Roadways above 3500 feet will also be affected, including the Mount Shasta Ski Park Road, the Everitt Memorial Highway and I-5 near Black Butte Summit. This includes mountain areas above 3500 feet in South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, Castle Lake, Ash Creek Butte, and the Mount Shasta Ski Park. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, snow levels may drop to valley floors briefly at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO