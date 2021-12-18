ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-20 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 02:39:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 18 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...For the Warning, the Crater Lake area. For the Advisory, portions of Highway 58 near Willamette Pass, portions of Highways 138, 62, and 230 in the Diamond Lake area, portions of Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and the Mount Ashland Ski Road in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains, and Southern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...New snow accumulations at Siskiyou Summit on I-5 are expected to be generally less than 3 inches during this time period. Additional snowfall with lower snow levels is likely between the 24th and the 30th of December. Be sure to check for additional details as that time frame nears because travel is likely to be significantly affected by winter weather, at times, during that time period. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Winter Storms Coming Our Way

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Another round of heavy rainfall will envelop the Inland Empire beginning Thursday and continuing into Christmas Day, as back-to- back fronts sweep in from the north, forecasters said Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure hanging off the west coast of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 08:49:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-22 12:15:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 745 AM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rainfall continuing over all of windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas. Shower coverage upstream is gradually diminishing, and thus rainfall is expected to subside as the morning progresses. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pauwela, Huelo, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Kipahulu and Hana. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 AM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 14:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding possible around high tide on Thursday and Friday mornings. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads near the beaches is possible with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Seattle and Port Townsend is around 8 am Thursday and 9 am Friday. At Friday Harbor and Cherry Point the high tides are around 9 am Thursday and 10 am Friday. High tides will be around a foot above the tide table predictions Thursday and Friday.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-24 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Star Valley WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Star Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. The heaviest snow will be overnight tonight in the Nenana Hills along the Parks Highway and SE of Eielson AFB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 20:59:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Major Winter Storm Likely Late This Weekend Confidence is growing regarding a strong weather front that will push east across northern Alaska, posing another significant winter storm threat for the Interior beginning on Sunday and lasting into early next week. Heavy snow, significant blowing and drifting snow, and strong winds are the likely widespread hazards during this time period across the Interior. Residents should take proper precautions to ensure safety in preparation for any holiday travel over the weekend. Stay tuned to www.weather.gov/fairbanks as we continue to monitor changes to the outlook throughout the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-22 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-23 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-23 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information...forecasts...and warnings. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Uinta County Wyoming. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday evening through Friday morning, and could impact peak holiday travel times.
UINTA COUNTY, WY

