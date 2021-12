High school holiday basketball tournaments in Tampa Bay

Karter Knox and Tampa Catholic are in the annual City of Tampa Tournament at Tampa Prep. That is one of many local tourneys this holiday season. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

High school basketball tournaments took a bit of a hit during winter break a year ago thanks to the pandemic. But they’re on the rebound this season. Here are some of the upcoming Tampa Bay varsity tournaments. (Times/teams subject to change.)

Are we missing your event? Email tljohnson@tampabay.com or tweet your schedule to @TBHomeTeam.

Girls

Hoops4Sportsmanship Classic

Where: Carrollwood Day

Dec. 18: Sickles vs. Tampa Prep, 12:45 p.m.; Bloomingdale vs. Carollwood Day, 6 p.m.

Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout

Where: Springstead High

Dec. 20: Calvary Christian vs. Gaither, 11 a.m.; West Feliciana vs. Mitchell, 2 p.m.; Weeki Wachee vs. Springstead, 5 p.m.

Dec. 21: Mitchell vs. Weeki Wachee, 11 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. West Feliciana, 12:30 p.m.; Gaither vs. Springstead, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: West Feliciana vs. Gaither, 11 a.m.; Weeki Wachee vs. Calvary Christian, 12:30 p.m.; Mitchell vs. Springstead, 2 p.m.

Jaguar Holiday Tournament

Where: Academy of the Holy Names

Dec. 28: Land O’Lakes vs. St. Petersburg, noon.; Berkeley Prep vs. East Lake, 1:45 p.m.; Robinson vs. Riverview, 3:30 p.m.; River Ridge vs. Holy Names, 5: 15 p.m.

Dec. 29: Semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15 p.m.; Consolation games, noon and 1:45 p.m.

Dec. 30: Final, 5:15 p.m.; Consolation games, noon, 1:45 and 3 p.m.

Suncoast Classic

Where: Keswick Christian

Dec. 28: Seminole vs. Canterbury, 10 a.m.; Tarpon Springs vs. Keswick Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Bishop Kenny vs. Gaither, 4 p.m.; Berean Christian vs. Tampa Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Semifinals, 7 and 8:30 p.m. Consolation games, 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Final, 7 p.m. Consolation games, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational

Where: Wiregrass Sports Complex (host: Seffner Christian)

Anna Maria Island bracket

Dec. 29: Science Hill (Tenn.) vs. Bloomingdale, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.; Western vs. Elizabethton (Tenn.), 6 p.m.; Ramsay (Ala.) vs. Cocoa, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Caladesi Island bracket

Dec. 29: Christian Academy of Knoxville (Tenn.) vs. Armwood, 1:30 p.m.; Charles Page (Okla.) vs. Fort Myers, 3 p.m.; Lexington Catholic (Ky.) vs. Eustis, 4:30 p.m.; South Fort Myers vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m., 10:30 and noon

Clearwater Beach bracket

Dec. 29: Westminster Academy vs. Union (Okla.), 9 a.m.; Bishop O’Connell (Va.) vs. Clearwater, 10:30 a.m.; Cookeville (Tenn.) vs. Gulf Coast, noon; Carrollwood Day vs. Cincinnati Country Day (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Davis Islands bracket

Dec. 29: Victory Christian vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), 10:30 a.m.; Palmetto vs. Hillsborough, noon; Zephyrhills vs. Alonso, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Games, 9, 10:20 and 11:40 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 5 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ENG Sports bracket

Dec. 29: Cardinal Mooney vs. Mount Carmel (Md.), 1:30 p.m.; DME Academy vs. Saddle River Day School (N.J.), 3 p.m.; Example Academy (Ill.) vs. King’s-Edgehill (Canada), 4:30 p.m.; Central Point vs. W.E. Boswell (Texas), 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Fort DeSoto bracket

Dec. 29: Riverview vs. Viera, 10:30 a.m.; Eagles Landing (Ga.) vs. Lakewood Ranch, noon; Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) vs. Sarasota, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Games 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, noon and 3 p.m.

Indian Rocks Beach bracket

Dec. 29: Denmark (Ga.) vs. Lennard, 3 p.m.; Warren County (Tenn.) vs. Wesley Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Okeechobee vs. Braden River, 6 p.m.; Auburndale vs. Newsome, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Pass-A-Grille bracket

Dec. 29: Heritage vs Durant 3 p.m.; Booker T. Washington (Tenn.) vs. University Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Booker vs. Orange Park, 6 p.m.; Cumberland County (Tenn.) vs. North Port, 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Sand Key Beach bracket

Dec. 29: Patel vs. Wharton, 3 p.m.; Burgin (Ky.) vs. Fivay, 4:30 p.m.; Gibbs vs. Southeast Bradenton, 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: Games 1, 2:20 and 3:40 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:40 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:20 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.

She’s Got Game bracket

Dec. 29: St. John Vianney (N.J.) vs. Lake Highland Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Montverde vs. Bearden (Tenn.), 3 p.m.; Bishop McNamara (Md.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Centennial (Nev.), 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan . 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Siesta Key Beach bracket

Dec. 29: Spruce Creek vs. Kaukauna (Wisc.), 9 a.m.; Colonial vs. Millington Central (Tenn.), 10:30 a.m.; Warren Area High (Pa.) vs. Seffner Christian, noon; Farragut (Tenn.) vs. Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

St. John’s Pass bracket

Dec. 29: Cardinal Newman vs. Mount Zion (Ga.), 9 a.m.; Dobyns Bennett (Tenn.) vs. Steinbrenner, 10:30 a.m.; The King’s Academy vs. Assumption (Ky.), noon; Dougherty Comprehensive (Ga.) vs. Nease, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

St. Pete Beach bracket

Dec. 29: Kathleen vs. Reavis (Ill.), 10:30 a.m.; Tampa Prep vs. Vanguard, noon; Bartow vs. Sunlake, 1:30 p.m.; Ridge View (S.C.) vs. East Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 an 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Treasure Island bracket

Dec. 29: Lakewood vs. Lake Gibson, 10:30 a.m.; Central Point Regional vs. The Villages, noon; Bolles vs. Providence Christian (Tenn.), 6 p.m.; Example Academy Regional (Ill.) vs. The Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Cross-bracket games

Dec. 30: Bartow vs. Patel, 10 a.m.; Gibbs vs. Viera, 10 a.m.; Fivay vs. Reavis, 10 a.m.; Central Point vs. King’s-Edgehill, 10 a.m.; Centennial vs. W.E. Boswell, 10 a.m.; Bolles vs. Hillsborough, 11:30 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Central Pointe Regional, 11:30 a.m.; Faith Christian vs. Bishop O’Connell, 11:30 a.m.; Colonial vs. Clearwater, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Prep vs. Armwood, 1 p.m.; Ridge View vs. Riverview, 1 p.m.; Southeast Bradenton vs. Lennard, 2:30 p.m.; Wharton vs. Zephyrhills, 2:30 p.m.; University Christian vs. Upper Arlington, 4 p.m.

Boys

Hoops4Sportsmanship Classic

Where: Carrollwood Day

Dec. 18: Zephyrhills vs. Robinson, 2:30 p.m.; Plant City vs. Wharton, 4:15 p.m.; Alonso vs. Carrollwood Day, 7:45 p.m.

Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout

Where: Springstead High

Dec. 20: Seffner Christian vs. Land O’Lakes, 12:30p.m. Clearwater vs. Cambridge Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Mitchell vs. Orlando Bishop Moore, 6:30 p.m.; Leto vs. Springstead, 8 p.m.

Dec. 21: Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Consolation games, 2 and 5 p.m.

Dec. 22: Final, 8 p.m.; Consolation games, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

City of Tampa

Where: Tampa Prep

Dec. 21: Tampa Catholic vs. Lennard, noon; Plant vs. Brandon Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Robinson vs. Hillsborough, 3 p.m.; Jefferson vs. Tampa Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Semifinals, 3 and 4:30 p.m.; Consolation games, noon and 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 23: Final, 4:30 p.m.; Consolation games, noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Nature Coast Christmas Tournament

Where: Nature Coast Tech

Bracket I

Dec. 27: Merritt Island vs. Sickles, 2 p.m.; Wiregrass Ranch vs. Bloomingdale, 3:30 p.m.; Sebring vs. Fivay, 6:30 p.m.; Miami Ferguson vs. Lakeland George Jenkins, 8 p.m.

Dec. 28: Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Consolation games, 12:30 and 2 p.m.

Dec. 29: Final, 8 p.m.; Consolation games, 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m.

Bracket II

Dec. 27: Ohio Brecksville vs. Land O’Lakes, 9:30 a.m.; Fort Myers Evangelical Christian vs. Plant City, 11 a.m.; Zephyrhills vs. Jefferson, 12:30 p.m.; Sunlake vs. Nature Coast, 5 p.m.

Dec. 28: Semifinals, 3:30 and 5 p.m.; Consolation games, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Dec. 29: Final, 6:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 9:30 a.m., 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest Holiday Tournament

Where: Shorecrest Prep

Dec. 28: Bradenton Manatee vs. Clearwater Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Sarasota Out-of-Door vs. Palm Harbor University, 1 p.m.; Shorecrest vs. Sarasota Military Academy, 3 p.m.; Braden River vs. Northeast, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29: Semifinals, 3 and 5 p.m.; Consolation games, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Dec. 30: Final, 5 p.m.; Consolation games, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Suncoast Classic

Where: Keswick Christian

Dec. 28: Plant vs. Lakeside Christian, 1 p.m.; Umatilla vs. Tampa Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Berean Christian vs. Keswick Christian, 7 p.m.; Academy at the Lakes at Hollins, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Semifinals, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Consolation games, 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 30: Final, 8:30 p.m. Consolation games, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Sun Bash Tampa

Where: Northside Christian

Dec. 28: Berkeley Prep vs. East Lake, 10 a.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Auburndale, 11:30 a.m.; Lake Highland Prep vs. Winter Haven, 1 p.m.; Alonso vs. St. Petersburg, 2:30 p.m.; Riviera Beach Suncoast vs. Clearwater, 4 p.m.; Jacksonville Bishop Snyder vs. North Broward, 5:30 p.m.; Southwest Florida Christian vs. Northside Christian, 7 p.m.; Olympia vs. Choctaw, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Winter Haven vs. North Broward, 10 a.m.; Berkeley Prep vs. Fort Myers Southwest Florida Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Olympia vs. Suncoast, 1 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Bishop Snyder, 2:30 p.m.; East Lake vs. Alonso, 4 p.m.; Auburndale vs. Northside Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Clearwater vs. Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.; Lake Highland vs. St. Petersburg, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: Suncoast vs. Choctaw, 10 a.m.; Southwest Florida Christian vs. Alonso, 11:30 a.m.; Auburndale vs. Lake Highland, 1 p.m.; Bishop Snyder vs. Olympia, 2:30 p.m.; North Broward vs. Clearwater, 4 p.m.; St. Petersburg vs. Winter Haven, 5 p.m.; Northside Christian vs. Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian vs. East Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational

Where: Wiregrass Sports Complex (host: Seffner Christian)

Ben T. Davis Beach bracket

Dec. 30: Elizabethton (Tenn.) Seffner Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Knox Central (Ky.) vs. Booker T. Washington, 1 p.m.; Dougherty Comprehensive (Ga.) vs. Brooks DeBartolo, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Games, 10:30 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6 p.m.; Consolation games, noon and 3 p.m.

Lido Key Beach bracket

Dec. 30: Woodward (Ohio) vs. Boy-Anderson, 1 p.m.; Cambridge Christian vs. Farragut (Tenn.), 2:30 p.m.; Winthrop College Prep vs. New Hope (Md.), 4 p.m.; Saddle River Day School (N.J.) vs. SLAM Academy, 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 7:30 p.m.; Consolation games, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Sunset Beach bracket

Dec. 30: Patel vs. Atlantic Shores Christian (Va.), 1 p.m.; Canterbury vs. North Florida Christian, 2:30 p.m.; Lake Howell vs. Cumberland County (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: Games, 5, 6:30 and 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 1: Final, 6:20 p.m.; Consolation games, 11:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Cross-bracket games

Dec. 29: Lake Howell vs. Patel, noon; Knox Central vs. Winthrop College Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Seffner Christian vs. Booker T. Washington, 3 p.m.; New Hope vs. Brooks DeBartolo, 4:30 p.m.