Movies

What's Next for the MCU After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Spider-Man movie gives us plenty of sneak peeks at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next with Nick Fury, Dr. Strange, Venom and...

www.newsweek.com

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Defeats ‘Infinity War’ & Notches 2nd Highest Domestic Opening At The Box Office With $260M

MONDAY AM UPDATE: Sony has just made it official: their latest Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is the second highest opening ever at the domestic box office with $260M, beating Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War‘s $257.698M. Sony updated their international B.O., which takes the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch and greater ensemble to $340.8M abroad, yielding a $600.8M global debut, still the third highest ever behind Avengers: End Game ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M). Sunday came in at the high end of what we were spotting with $64.175M, which is the third best Sunday of all-time after Avengers: End Game ($90.3M) and Avengers: Infinity War ($69.2M), and ahead...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale. The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Responds To Joe Russo Saying He's The MCU's "Soul" (Exclusive)

GQ recently ran a profile on Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, and as well as comments from the actor himself, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo also weighed in on the actor's tenure as Peter Parker. He and brother Anthony brought Spidey into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and Joe had some very complimentary words to share.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Cast Weigh In On DUNE Star Timothée Chalamet Potentially Playing MCU's Harry Osborn

Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally pit the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker against Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. Of course, this iteration of the villain hails from another reality, and we still don't know whether this world has its own Norman who might one day target the wall-crawler (many fans remain convinced Oscorp could be the new owners of Avengers Tower).
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ First Reactions and Reviews Hail MCU’s Latest as ‘Extremely Emotional’ Franchise-Best

The Los Angeles premiere of Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially wrapped and the first reactions to the MCU’s latest entry are out in the wild. Official reviews and social media responses are beginning to pour in, with many offering euphoric praise for the multiverse mash-up featuring Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood superhero.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Finally Brings Classic Marvel Quote to the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivered one iconic Marvel line in the MCU. *Spoilers follow for the latest Spidey adventure!* Well, for all the fans that were hoping for a return to "core" Spider-Man principles should be over the moon. Aunt May actually tells Peter Parker that "With great power comes great responsibility" during No Way Home. Now, sadly that came right before she died in a massively affecting scene between Marisa Tomei and Tom Holland. The Wall-Crawler actually has to sacrifice a ton over the course of his film. But, his moral backbone becomes those words (With some slight nudges in the right direction from certain allies from the past.) Things are set up for Peter Parker to be a more "traditional" Spider-Man going forward. A lot of people are pumped to see where Spider-Man will be going next.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

