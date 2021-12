The Simpson women’s basketball team nearly put up triple digits in their conquest of Westminster Tuesday afternoon in game two of their holiday tournament, taking down the Blue Jays 99-66. The Storm blitzed late in the first quarter after a slow start from both teams, with the Storm leading 13-9 after the first six minutes of the first quarter, but going on a 19-7 run to lead 32-16 after the first, and 51-33 at the halftime break. The Storm kept up the pressure in the third, outscoring the Blue Jays 23-19 to lead 76-52 after three, then scoring another 23 points to get to 99.

BASKETBALL ・ 19 HOURS AGO