7 Things We Learned About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry This Year

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex fired missiles at the palace and defeated a tabloid in court, but faced a damaging backlash during a dramatic year in royal...

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

