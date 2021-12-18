Marion County site selected for funding from bipartisan infrastructure law

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Little Scioto River site in Marion County, Ohio has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to receive a superfund from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The EPA announced Friday a $1 billion investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to initiate cleanup of 49 previously unfunded superfund sites and the Little Scioto River is among those 49 sites.

“For more than 100 years, the upper Midwest was the nation’s industrial center. But when factories and mills closed they left behind a legacy of toxic sites that are challenging to clean up,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “The bipartisan infrastructure law will fund stalled cleanups at seven Superfund sites in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Indiana and accelerate our efforts to restore and revitalize communities here in the Midwest.”

Infrastructure funds will be used in Marion County to remove close to 130,000 cubic yards of PAH-contaminated sediment along an 8.5 mile stretch of the Little Scioto River.

The EPA says that local government officials have been waiting for this selected cleanup for five years and that this action will result in clean sediment layer.

Once the cleanup is done, the Ohio Department of Public Health will be allowed to lift the public health advisory against swimming, wading, and eating fish or mussels from the Little Scioto River.

This $1 billion wave is the first of multiple from $3.5 billion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

