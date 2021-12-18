ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Marion County site selected for funding from bipartisan infrastructure law

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hF6WV_0dQQ02l400

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Little Scioto River site in Marion County, Ohio has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to receive a superfund from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The EPA announced Friday a $1 billion investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to initiate cleanup of 49 previously unfunded superfund sites and the Little Scioto River is among those 49 sites.

Free COVID test kits at drive-thru event

“For more than 100 years, the upper Midwest was the nation’s industrial center. But when factories and mills closed they left behind a legacy of toxic sites that are challenging to clean up,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “The bipartisan infrastructure law will fund stalled cleanups at seven Superfund sites in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Indiana and accelerate our efforts to restore and revitalize communities here in the Midwest.”

Infrastructure funds will be used in Marion County to remove close to 130,000 cubic yards of PAH-contaminated sediment along an 8.5 mile stretch of the Little Scioto River.

The EPA says that local government officials have been waiting for this selected cleanup for five years and that this action will result in clean sediment layer.

Once the cleanup is done, the Ohio Department of Public Health will be allowed to lift the public health advisory against swimming, wading, and eating fish or mussels from the Little Scioto River.

This $1 billion wave is the first of multiple from $3.5 billion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine signs Ohio’s sports betting bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he has signed the Ohio sports betting bill into law. With the governor signing the bill, it will have 90 days to go into effect. As of now, lawmakers are predicting January 2023 as the start date. The bill was passed by both the House […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Wednesday update: Record-high 12,864 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, a total of 1,880,588 (+12,864) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 93,794 (+492) hospitalizations and 11,520 (+41) admissions into the ICU. With 12,864 new cases reported today, that is the most […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron variant triggers National Guard rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio sets another new record-high number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the state’s top doctor says the numbers should be “A wake up call” for every Ohioan. “With these numbers, we have a troubling picture….one that should be a wake up call for every Ohioan as we think about our risk […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Marion County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Marion County, OH
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
NBC4 Columbus

Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before December holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays. Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Trends for virus troubling, says Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says the trends for the virus continue to be troubling. Counties with low vaccination rates have alarmingly high infection, hospitalization and death rates. NBC4’s Colleen Marshall asked about all the misinformation from people who believe, for example, that the animal de-worming drug Ivermectin works against COVID, but vaccines […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Superfund#Weather#Wcmh#The Little Scioto River#Covid#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

LIST: Free vaccines and boosters in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has several sites where it is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots. The vaccines are free for anyone 5 and older, and many fully vaccinated people who are 18 or older are eligible for a booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

180 foster kids receive bikes built by Ohio prisoners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the prison to the playground, 180 bikes that were built inside Ohio’s correctional institutes are now going to foster kids throughout Columbus. “When these things come in, they are ready to roll and hit the road with our kids,” said Elizabeth Crabtree, director of volunteers at Franklin County Childrens Services. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

House of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb catches fire late Tuesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A house belonging to former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb caught fire late Tuesday night. The fire started on the first floor of the home according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD), before spreading to the second floor of the large home. There were two people inside, and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Monday update: More than 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 20, a total of 1,855,222 (+8,082) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,718 (+199) hospitalizations and 11,398 (+15) admissions into the ICU. An additional 3,734 people have begun the vaccination process […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio frontline nurses pleading for community to help stop spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s frontline healthcare workers are pleading for community support. Their calls for everyone to get vaccinated, boostered and use mitigation strategies come as the region’s hospital systems strain under the latest surge of COVID-19. “It’s been over 600 days of fighting and we’re tired. We’re asking for your help,” said […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors unsurprised at record-setting COVID numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A record high of 12,502 for new COVID-19 cases was reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday. But doctors say the news is not entirely surprising. “It’s a little bit discouraging, certainly we knew when COVID started, new variants might pop up and give us a little bit of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy