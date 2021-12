“Let Me Be Your Knight” has released new stills of the whole squad!. SBS’s “Let Me Be Your Knight” is a romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA and a travel guide named In Yoon Joo (Jung In Sun) who pretends to be their doctor and moves into their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member. U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young stars as LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR plays bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun plays keyboardist Woo Ga On; Yoon Ji Sung plays drummer Kim Yoo Chan; and Jang Dong Joo plays guitarist Seo Woo Yeon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO