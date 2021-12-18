Nashville to honor those who died from homelessness

Faith leaders, city officials and homeless advocates will honor the lives lost of those in the homeless community Saturday morning at River Front Park.

Open Table Nashville — an interfaith homeless outreach nonprofit — is hosting the Annual Homeless Memorial. Their mission is to disrupt cycles of poverty, journeys with the marginalized and provide education about issues of homelessness.

The memorial is at 8:30 a.m. by the Tara Cole Memorial bench on 1st and Broadway. Nearly 190 people are expected to be remembered. Their names will be read along with poetry, prayer and remarks.

There will also be a procession to the courthouse where flags will be placed with the names of all those who have died this year.

Last year, the longest list of names was remembered with 128 names. The record death rate among people experiencing homelessness was a serious concern as what was to come.

The nonprofit continues to call on city leaders to make a real investment in the fight against homelessness, saying the city needs to commit to finding appropriate housing for folks who don’t have it.

