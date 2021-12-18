ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville to honor those who died from homelessness

By Amelia Young
 4 days ago
Faith leaders, city officials and homeless advocates will honor the lives lost of those in the homeless community Saturday morning at River Front Park.

Open Table Nashville — an interfaith homeless outreach nonprofit — is hosting the Annual Homeless Memorial. Their mission is to disrupt cycles of poverty, journeys with the marginalized and provide education about issues of homelessness.

The memorial is at 8:30 a.m. by the Tara Cole Memorial bench on 1st and Broadway. Nearly 190 people are expected to be remembered. Their names will be read along with poetry, prayer and remarks.

There will also be a procession to the courthouse where flags will be placed with the names of all those who have died this year.

Last year, the longest list of names was remembered with 128 names. The record death rate among people experiencing homelessness was a serious concern as what was to come.

The nonprofit continues to call on city leaders to make a real investment in the fight against homelessness, saying the city needs to commit to finding appropriate housing for folks who don’t have it.

Comments / 6

Elizabeth Nolazco
4d ago

You should never judge a book by its cover. You don't know there story. We are not God and have no right to judge. Try putting yourself in there shoes. Walk a mile.

Rhonda Rae
2d ago

People are coming in by the droves at our southern border. Many of which have been dispersed and transported to random states and have been put up in hotels at tax payer expense. Yet we have homeless Americans living on our streets. Yes, some have chosen this life and is their choice to do so. But some have fallen on hard times and are unable to get a foothold to be self sufficient again. Those are the ones who the government needs to help. Not giving $450,000 to non-Americans.

