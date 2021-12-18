ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former VP Mike Pence to volunteer in Mayfield cleanup

By Amelia Young
 4 days ago
It's been one week since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee and Kentucky, tearing neighborhoods and families apart.

On Saturday, former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will head to Mayfield to help those still reeling from the storm. They'll be joining hundreds of volunteers with Samaritan's Purse.

The international Christian relief group has deployed a Disaster Relief Unit stocked with tools and equipment to the Bluegrass state. They plan to help families salvage their personal belongings, clean-up downed trees and tarp-damaged roofs.

At least 24 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee and survey efforts are still happening in Kentucky.

14news.com

Volunteers assist withe storm cleanup efforts in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteers are still hard at work helping with storm cleanup and relief efforts in western Kentucky. Samaritan’s Purse is a non-denominational disaster relief organization. Volunteers are cleaning up yards, cutting up fallen trees and repairing homes. They are also helping homeowners preserve what belongings are left.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
