International Migrants Day 2021: History, Theme And Quotes For The Day

ON THIS DAY IN 1922, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Uncle Sam must get busy on one of two things — peace or war. War is brewing in Europe. But if war comes to Europe, it will not be confined to Europe. It will spread all over the world. The United States cannot escape it, despite the rhetorical theorists who confidently cling to the poetic idea of ‘magnificent isolation.’ Even now the trouble pots are a-boiling. Here’s the news: The French seem determined to enter the Ruhr district, unless the Germans meet their indemnity payments. The Germans say they cannot meet them. The French are eager to occupy German territory. There are two reasons for such occupations, which eventually would result in an actual annexation of parts of Germany to France. One reason is the acquisition of rich German territory. Another reason is to make the increasing German population in these German districts French and turn them from the increasing tide of fighting men for the future. Clemenceau in his first speech in America said: ‘If we had known that the peace conditions would not be kept, we would have gone to Berlin.’”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO