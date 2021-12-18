ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Migrants Day 2021: History, Theme And Quotes For The Day

International Migrants Day is observed every year on Dec.18 to honor the contributions made by immigrants across the world. The term migration is defined as the movement of people from one country, locality or place of residence for settling in another. These movements can be either voluntary or forced. Migration can...

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

December 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1922, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Uncle Sam must get busy on one of two things — peace or war. War is brewing in Europe. But if war comes to Europe, it will not be confined to Europe. It will spread all over the world. The United States cannot escape it, despite the rhetorical theorists who confidently cling to the poetic idea of ‘magnificent isolation.’ Even now the trouble pots are a-boiling. Here’s the news: The French seem determined to enter the Ruhr district, unless the Germans meet their indemnity payments. The Germans say they cannot meet them. The French are eager to occupy German territory. There are two reasons for such occupations, which eventually would result in an actual annexation of parts of Germany to France. One reason is the acquisition of rich German territory. Another reason is to make the increasing German population in these German districts French and turn them from the increasing tide of fighting men for the future. Clemenceau in his first speech in America said: ‘If we had known that the peace conditions would not be kept, we would have gone to Berlin.’”
BROOKLYN, NY
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Migrants rally in Mexico City to mark immigration day

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — About 100 migrants who trekked on foot north from the Guatemalan border gathered in Mexico City on Saturday to mark International Migrants Day and remember fellow travelers who have died on the journey. The migrants gathered at in improvised memorial to the victims...
IMMIGRATION
94.3 Jack FM

All Europe must share responsibility for migrants, pope says

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – All European countries must share the responsibility for taking in migrants and helping them integrate, Pope Francis said on Wednesday, urging nations to open “the door of the heart”. Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis, who has made the defence of migrants...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal

A $650M arms sale to Saudi Arabia will allow the kingdom to maintain attack helicopters, despite their previous use against Houthis in Yemen. The deal contradicts Biden’s policy to bar the sale of “offensive” weapons to the Saudis, so why are nearly two dozen Senate Democrats allowing it to proceed? Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins the show.Dec. 9, 2021.
MILITARY
raventribune.com

Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO puts crisis forces more prepared for action

AIn view of Russia’s deployment of troops near the border with Ukraine, NATO responded with an initial specific military operation and increased the operational readiness of its 40,000-strong Rapid Response Force (NRF) in the event of a crisis. WELT learned this from a senior NATO diplomat. Accordingly, the Highly...
MILITARY
