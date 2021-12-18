ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellite launch today

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX will be launching a batch of Starlink satellites today, December 18, using a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch will be livestreamed and we’ve got the details on how you can watch along at...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

SpaceX did something remarkable for the 100th time on Tuesday

SpaceX celebrated on Tuesday after nailing its 100th rocket landing. The milestone was reached during a resupply mission for the International Space Station and came six years to the day since SpaceX aced its very first Falcon 9 landing. SpaceX’s rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

High wind postpones launch of NASA's newest space telescope

Dangerously high wind will keep NASA’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least an extra day, with the launch now targeted for Saturday — Christmas Day — at the earliest.NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday. Upper-level high wind could force a rocket off-course or even damage or destroy it.The James Webb Space Telescope will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European Ariane rocket. Launch managers will meet again Wednesday to assess the weather. The $10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.During a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Listen: NASA probe captures "wild" sounds from the Solar System's largest moon

NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently made a close pass by the largest moon in the solar system, and it came away with a unique — and eerie — souvenir. As Juno zipped by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, it tuned its radio and plasma instruments to the icy satellite. Pitch-shifted into audible frequencies, the result is an audible account of the spacecraft’s journey and a valuable trove of data on the moon’s properties.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Want to Be a Space Cowboy? Cosmonaut Training Camps Are Popping up All Over

Space tourism is about to blast off. This year, Blue Origin, Space X and Virgin Galactic all sent everyday citizens into the stratosphere and the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant became the ninth and tenth civilians to visit the International Space Station on December 8. In 2022, the frequency of launches and the options for leaving Earth’s atmosphere will only increase. For citizen astronauts who want to boldly go where William Shatner has now finally gone—or anyone who’s even thinking about going—the journey starts with space training, which is increasingly accessible through a number of companies and at varying...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch an astronaut have a haircut in microgravity conditions

For astronauts who aren’t follicly challenged, a lengthy stay on the International Space Station (ISS) means that at some point a haircut will almost certainly be required. Just like using a toilet in space, the microgravity conditions aboard the ISS necessitate several adjustments to relevant equipment to ensure the task is carried out in as clean a way as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA reveals launch date for its first space tourism mission to ISS

NASA is aiming to launch its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 28, 2022. The mission is being organized by Texas-based Axiom Space and will use SpaceX’s tried-and-tested Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-1 space tourism mission — or “private...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

