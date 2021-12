Oscar Tshiebwe etched his name in Kentucky Basketball history Wednesday night with the program’s best rebounding performance in almost 50 years. The big man who didn’t work hard, according to Bob Huggins and only Bob Huggins, put in more work on the glass against the Hilltoppers than any player in Rupp Arena’s 45-year history, surpassing LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal by seven for the Rupp record. Seven! O’Neal (you know, Shaq) had 21 boards against the Wildcats in 1990. Tshiebwe hauled in 28 tonight against WKU, some 31 years later.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO