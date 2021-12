The NFC still has two games to play, but Week 15 is all wrapped up for the AFC. So, let’s give an updated look at the Patriots’ playoff picture. New England now is 9-5 after Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Had the Patriots won, they would’ve moved back into first place in the conference and made Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills a potential hat-and-t-shirt-game. Instead, the Bills now have an opportunity to take over the top spot in the division with a victory at Gillette Stadium.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO