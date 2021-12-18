ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron won’t affect holiday plans, poll shows

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

N ew polling shows people do not plan on skipping holiday parties this year regardless of vaccination status despite growing concern that the omicron variant will cause a fifth COVID-19 wave.

The majority of vaccinated people, 73%, said they would keep their plans to attend an in-person holiday event with friends and family, while federal officials advise people to take extra precautions amid surging COVID-19 cases due to the delta and omicron variants. An even higher proportion of the unvaccinated, 76%, said the same, according to a new Stat /Harris poll .

“At least 39 states and over 75 countries have reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and although delta continues to circulate widely in the United States, omicron is increasing rapidly. And we expect it to become the dominant strain in the United States as it has in other countries in the coming weeks,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The poll also reported that a similarly high rate of the vaccinated population, 71%, would comfortably dine indoors at a restaurant. Seventy-two percent of unvaccinated people said the same. Meanwhile, 83% of vaccinated people said they would mask up in public indoor places, compared with 63% of unvaccinated people.

THE ORGANIZATIONS WALKING BACK VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS TO AVOID LOSING WORKERS

New case rates have hit levels not recorded since the end of the winter surge early this year. The seven-day average number of new cases has hit roughly 124,000 while hospitalizations have risen steadily since mid-November to reach a weekly average of roughly 68,000 patients, according to New York Times tracking.

“We really do want people to be able to gather and gather safely. We have the tools now to do it, and what we're really saying is please rely on those tools,” Walensky said. “Use the next week to make sure you're practicing those safe prevention mitigation strategies so that when you come together for the holidays, that people have not been exposed to the virus because in fact they've been vaccinated, boosted, and masked.”

The White House COVID-19 response team assured the public on Friday that nobody should panic over omicron and pointed to evidence , albeit limited evidence, that the strain is less severe than delta, provided the person is vaccinated and boosted. For instance, a report out Thursday from Imperial College London said, “We find no evidence (for both risk of hospitalisation attendance and symptom status) of Omicron having different severity from Delta, though data on hospitalisations are still very limited.”

“With regard to the seriousness of infection, really it's still up in the air right now because there are a lot of confounding issues as to whether or not it is less severe,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser. “Certainly, looking at what we see, it does not look like it is more severe, but we have to withhold judgment about the severity being less.”

SOUTH AFRICAN HOSPITAL DATA SUGGEST OMICRON NOT MORE LETHAL

To date, over 65% of the population age 5 and older have been fully vaccinated, but roughly 70% of adults have not received a booster dose, which drastically reduces a person’s risk of becoming severely ill.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Delta#Imperial College London#Stat Harris#New York Times
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci issues new warning over the omicron variant

The contagious omicron variant has been raging around the world and it will likely cause a new wave of cases in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. “This virus is extraordinary,” Fauci told CNN Sunday. Fauci’s message was simple — the omicron variant has started to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
birminghamtimes.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson: Omicron Travel Bans Won’t Work

Omicron – the new COVID-19 variant – is now on the march. While southern Africa appears to be its epicenter, countries across the world, including Britain, Canada, Australia, Israel and many others, now report cases of the new variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci calls it “inevitable” that it will come to or is already in the U.S. We know the variant is very contagious, but still unknown is how severe it is, or how resistant to vaccines it will be.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. The United States faces a second Christmas...
TRAVEL
kisswtlz.com

Americans plan social holiday season despite Omicron – CBS News poll

Omicron isn’t causing Americans to cancel plans this holiday season, which looks to be a social one, in part because the vaccinated are at least somewhat confident they’re protected from the virus and its variants. That doesn’t mean they’re shrugging off the threat, though, but rather that they believe there are ways to mitigate it.
FESTIVAL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy