TSA confiscates record number of guns in 2021

M ore guns have been confiscated at airports in 2021 than any year over the last two decades.

The Transportation Security Administration announced it had confiscated a record number of firearms from travelers in 2021.

"This year, TSA officers have stopped more than 5,700 firearms at checkpoints — a 20-year record," TSA spokesman Daniel D. Velez told the Washington Examiner. At least 85% of those firearms were loaded, he said.

The previous record had been 4,239 guns confiscated in 2019, TSA officials reported .

When asked why the sudden increase in firearms on airplanes, Velez pointed to data showing an increased sale of firearms in 2020 and 2021 .

Current TSA policy states individuals carrying loaded firearms or unloaded firearms with easily accessible ammunition in their luggage or on their person could face fines between $3,000 to $10,000 and a criminal referral to law enforcement.

Passengers may travel with unloaded firearms if placed in checked baggage and stored within a locked, hard-sided case, according to the TSA.

These loaded guns can cause problems at airports. A gun was unintentionally discharged at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 20, causing panic within the airport. Officials later discovered the unintentionally discharged weapon and declared no active shooter event.

