Georgia hospital officials say their already busy facilities are bracing for surges of COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant sweeps through the state. Across the state, 81 percent of intensive care beds were filled at 1 p.m. Tuesday, along with 64 percent of emergency room beds, state figures showed. Hospitals were severely overcrowded and emergency rooms were diverting patients throughout the state, including metro Atlanta, where 80% of emergency department beds were filled.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO