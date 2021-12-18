ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing city calls for less holiday travel to reduce COVID risks during Olympics

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing city said on Saturday it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022, part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Winter Olympics Games are being held. China’s capital is keen “to ensure zero local infection,...



Seattle Times

Beijing silenced Peng Shuai in 20 minutes, then spent weeks on damage control

When inconvenient news erupts on the Chinese internet, the censors jump into action. Twenty minutes was all it took to mobilize after Peng Shuai, the tennis star and one of China’s most famous athletes, went online and accused Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier, of sexual assault. The allegation...
CHINA
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China 'livestream queen' accounts disappear after record fine

The social media accounts of an influencer known as China's 'livestreaming queen' disappeared on Tuesday, after she was ordered to pay a record $200 million fine for tax evasion. Huang Wei, known by her username Viya, is one of China's most prominent livestreamers in an e-commerce sector that has accelerated its rapid growth despite the coronavirus pandemic that took hold last year. Boasting over 110 million followers on social media Viya reportedly sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in just one evening during China's recent Singles' Day shopping festival. But her star has fallen fast since authorities on Monday announced the 1.3 billion-yuan penalty -- the biggest of its kind in Beijing's sweeping crackdown on celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Hong Kong adds Britain to govt camp virus quarantine tier

Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated. Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks. Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
