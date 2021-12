At this point, the name Sackler has become synonymous with the opioid crisis—a horrific and pernicious phenomenon that has killed more than half a million Americans over the past two decades. And on Thursday, that name suffered yet another blow courtesy of federal judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York. McMahon elected to overturn a bankruptcy settlement that would have shielded members of the Sackler family—and their company, Purdue Pharma—against current and future civil lawsuits pertaining to the drug OxyContin.

