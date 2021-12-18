Triangle Cultural Art Gallery brings fresh, modern art to the Triangle

Petite pastels and shrimpy shell-art in Castine’s free little art gallery. Photo courtesy of Rosemary Wyman. When Kinthi Sturtevant bought a quarter-acre plot of land on High Street in Eastport last fall, she didn’t know what to do with it. She doesn’t live in Eastport — or Maine, for that matter — but the retired IBM exec had fallen in love with the little city while visiting a friend, and she knew she wanted to somehow get involved in its vibrant arts community. An amateur painter, the New York-based Sturtevant had enjoyed taking her work to a “free little art gallery” in Brooklyn, and when her family suggested she open a FLAG of her own in down east Maine, she got to work on the 3-foot-by-3-foot Little K Gallery.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO