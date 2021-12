The city of Fort Myers announces the availability of $4.6 million in funding to provide emergency rent and utility assistance to residents impacted by COVID19. While our community continues to recover from the COVID-19 outbreak, the lingering effects of the pandemic are still felt by many. The city has published the Housing Resources Guide 2021 to consolidate information about this and other available housing resources. Residents may apply for assistance through the community portal, which is readily available by clicking on the blue “Housing” button on the home page of cityftmyers.com. Applicants must reside within the city of Fort Myers municipal boundaries before the date of the application and demonstrate a loss of income, job loss or reduction of hours due to COVID-19. Renters that live outside of the city’s municipal boundaries may apply for assistance at leeflcares.com.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO