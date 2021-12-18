ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Net profits of China’s centrally-owned state firms at $275 billion in Jan-Nov – state media

By Thompson Reuters
 4 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) -Net profits of centrally-owned state firms in China reached 1.75 trillion yuan ($274.52 billion) in January-November, the state asset regulator said on Saturday, according to state...

