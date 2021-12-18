ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McNeely: Abbott already taking aim at O'Rourke

By Dave McNeely
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already know that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is running for re-election in 2022. We also think that Abbott’s recent rightward lurch — if he’s re-elected — is probably aimed at being on a presidential ticket in 2024. And we also know that Beto O’Rourke,...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

O’Rourke: Despite rhetoric, Abbott has left rural Texans behind

Families in South Texas could soon see their phone and internet bills go up $25 to $175 per month because state leaders defunded the Texas Universal Service Fund, which supports rural broadband. That fund is a lifeline for those living in rural communities in counties such as Medina, Atascosa and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Abbott debuts first stretch of state-funded border wall

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Starr County on Saturday to inaugurate the first stretch of a border wall being built by the state, calling it an “unprecedented” investment in border security. Construction crews on site said about 880 feet of barrier had been installed as of Saturday afternoon.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Beto, Texas isn’t buying your pivot away from liberal positions

Regarding “Gov. Greg Abbott has huge early lead on Beto O’Rourke, new poll finds,” (Dec. 8): Gov. Abbott, despite advocating many poor policies and being a lackluster campaigner, is riding high in the polls. This is because he has focused on immigration and pocketbook issues that are preeminent among voters' concerns. Beto O’Rourke is saddled with a number of unpopular positions which he took to please the far left. His attempts to pivot away are not selling with the electorate. Time for this paper, which might be accused of having the same problems, to find a new white knight.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Stunt or coincidence? Big name challenger may give Gov. Abbott a run for his millions

Thumbs up. In the 2006 satire “Thank You For Smoking,” a handsome tobacco lobbyist played by Aaron Eckhart dines once a week with two toxic contemporaries, lobbyists for the alcohol and the firearms industries. If there were a 2021 remake, the anti-vaxxer contingent would add one more member to this meeting of the Merchants of Death: a ruthless advocate for the dreaded COVID-19 vaccine! The character would be played, of course, by Houston’s own affable, indefatigable Dr. Peter Hotez. Those who would rather believe in vaccine conspiracies than in vaccine science have long trolled Hotez, a bow tie-wearing vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine, even before his diligent warnings throughout the pandemic made him a household name and earned him a stint as grand marshal in this year’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Recently, his high visibility on TV and elsewhere prompted a Twitter skeptic to ask Hotez: “How much money have you made due to the pandemic Peter?” Hotez didn’t hesitate: “It’s a very good question,” he tweeted, and then gave a very good answer: “My cable network news interviews: $0. My podcast interviews: $0. My writings: $0. Our Covid vaccine $0. My grand rounds honoraria: about $800-$900.” And there you have it. The grand total for what must be hundreds of hours spent answering reporters’ questions and trying to save lives by educating Americans about a deadly disease and a life-saving vaccine is enough for a nice family dinner and a bow tie shopping spree at the Galleria. It is we, the American people and Houstonians in particular, who are richer for Hotez’s knowledge and efforts. We can hardly say the same for his trolling Merchants of Doubt.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Democratic Party#Democratic Primaries#2nd Amendment#Mcneely Abbott#Republican#El Paso#Texas Republican Party#Texans#Americans
Fox News

Texas Governor Abbott refuses Pentagon vaccine mandate: 'Have only President Biden to blame'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Mother Jones

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tried to Overturn the Election. Now He’s Going After Roe.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It was hardly the keynote slot—before Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, before Eric and Lara Trump, before Rudy Giuliani calling for “trial by combat,” before John Eastman, dressed for some reason like Indiana Jones, and long before President Donald Trump, who would speak for more than an hour and incite an insurrection against Congress. But Ken Paxton didn’t mind being an afterthought when he took the stage at the “Save America” rally in Washington on the morning of January 6. The Republican attorney general of Texas was happy just to be there at all.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy