6th Circuit reinstates Biden's workplace vaccine mandate, Supreme Court battle looms

By Dan McCaleb
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated President Joe...

www.parsonssun.com

FOXBusiness

Kavanaugh asks Biden to respond to flood of vaccine mandate appeals, SCOTUS set to take up high-stakes case

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Monday asked the Biden administration to respond to a flood of appeals of a Sixth Circuit ruling that allowed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to move forward with its controversial vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals initially halted the planned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Law & Crime

Justice Kavanaugh Receives Flurry of Requests for Supreme Court to Block Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

A series of businesses, trade groups, conservative groups, and religious organizations on Monday asked the Supreme Court of the United States to step in and block the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for large companies requiring that employees be vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The rule, issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), applies to employers with 100 or more workers and was reinstated by a federal appellate court on Friday after a different appellate court prevented it from taking effect earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Valley News

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s attempt to move vaccine mandate case to a more liberal courtroom

Brianna Lyman The Daily Caller The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a motion filed by the Biden administration Friday, Dec. 3, that would transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The court refused to allow the case to be moved to the circuit court in Washington, D.C., and ruled each side must file their arguments by Dec. 10, despite petitioners’ request. President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which was set to take effect Jan. 4, was temporarily halted by the 5th Circuit, with the case then moving to the 6th Circuit to determine whether to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt. The 5th Circuit ruled that the petitions “give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The rule would hav.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#6th Circuit#Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
bloomberglaw.com

High Court to Get Crack at Biden Shot-or-Test Rule in Early 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court likely won’t decide until January whether to halt the Biden administration’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers, leaving companies in limbo as they prepare to comply with the measure amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. The high court asked the government...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Federal appeals court REINSTATES Biden's vaccine mandate for firms with 100 employees or more after legal challenges from 27 states and religious groups: Battle now goes to SCOTUS

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private companies with more than 100 employees to move ahead. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parsons Sun

Poll: Voters unhappy with Biden administration's handling of supply chain crisis

(The Center Square) – Americans are unhappy with the Biden administration’s handling of the supply chain crisis, a new poll indicates. Convention of States Action along with Trafalgar group released polling data showing the majority of Americans say they are unimpressed with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s work on the issue.
U.S. POLITICS

