Video Games

Up For Debate - What was the best looking game of 2021?

By Chad Norton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 may not have been a massive year for gaming (it seems that is being reserved for 2022) due to the ongoing pandemic that has delayed several games into the new year, but it did have some pretty great and interesting releases. As a sort of...

#Ray Tracing#Gaming#Video Game#Pandemic#Resident Evil#Forza Horizon
Sifu Might Be The Best Beat ‘Em Up Game of 2022

Sifu was revealed for the very first time during Sony’s State of Play February 2021 stream earlier this year. As both a diehard martial arts fan and a former Taekwondo student, I was naturally intrigued by the upcoming game and have been following every trailer and news tidbit closely ever since.
Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster launches February 2022

Square Enix has been working on remastering some of the original Final Fantasy games, specifically the first 6 before the series turned to focus more on 3D graphics. The first five in the collection have already been released, and the final entry is finally launching next year in February 2022.
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Games Are Too Long?

The conversation surrounding game length has cooled over the recent years. Most people have come to accept that the paradigm of “hours played divided by money spent” doesn’t make much sense. It fails to account for replayability, expectations, and subjective fulfillment with the game in question. I feel the other side of the conversation, games that are too long and overstay their welcome, hasn’t had enough spotlight. Plenty of games offer extremely lengthy stories or mountains of content, but fail to deliver an engaging experience. Most Zelda fans would probably agree that our favorite franchise has been guilty of this at least once. Which Zelda games are too long?
Video Games
Technology
Coronavirus
What are the Best Indie Games on Switch?

Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram discuss the best indie games on Switch. One of their favorite indie games is Return of the Obra Dinn, a first-person mystery game set in 1807. Nintendo is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. In this...
Ubisoft will continue to pursue NFTs in games despite significant backlash

NFTs are a pretty new market, especially with their integration in video games. However, many do not like the idea of NFTs being introduced into their favorite games, with the latest announcement from Ubisoft getting significant backlash. However, the company stated they still have plans to pursue NFTs in their games.
Splinter Cell Remake is officially in development at Ubisoft

After many years of waiting, Ubisoft has officially confirmed a new Splinter Cell game is in development, but not in the way you might think. Instead of a brand new title, Ubisoft is instead remaking the original Splinter Cell game, but promises more to come in the series after at least.
PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
A PS5 restock is happening tomorrow - here's where

A PS5 restock will be taking place at participating GameStop stores on December 17, however, the full list of locations has not yet been revealed. What we do know, however, is that the PS5 restock event will be starting as soon as GameStop's doors are open (usually 8am local time).
Slitterhead looks like a Silent Hill game that’s making up for lost time

While the gaming world was drawing apt comparisons between Slitterhead and Silent Hill during the former’s reveal trailer at The Game Awards in Los Angeles last night, all I could think about was The Exorcist. To be fair, Slitterhead is the brainchild of Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, and is likewise being scored by the survival horror series’ esteemed composer, Akira Yamaoka. And while we could draw parallels between Slitterhead’s shapeshifting, seemingly possessed demonic entities and movie protagonist Reagan Teresa MacNeil, it was the classic horror film’s place in time that struck a chord with me.
