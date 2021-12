OK, OK. I have to come clean. It’s been weighing on my conscience for a bit. I’ll admit it— I’ve never opened a Roth IRA. I know, I’m aware of how this looks. That being said, I did hear that getting started is the hardest part. Maybe I’m subconsciously afraid of placing my faith in a financial institution (not very true). Maybe I haven’t had the time to research exactly where I want to place my funds (slightly true). Maybe I’m afraid of taking yet another step towards being a completely financially-independent adult (bingo). It was nice while it lasted. How can I promote financial responsibility when I haven’t even opened an IRA for myself?

