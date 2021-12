The union of coal miners in the US has asked Senator Joe Manchin to reconsider his opposition to Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion climate and social spending bill.Mr Manchin revealed on Sunday that he won’t be backing the president’s Build Back Better Act social spending plan. In an interview, he said: “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t.”He told Fox News Sunday guest host Bret Baier: “I’ve tried everything possible. I can’t get there.”The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), which represents West Virginia coal miners as well, said that the bill contained important measures...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO