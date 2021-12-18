ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go with vet-recommended food for your dogs and cats | Pet Peeves

By By Dara Johns
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
As I go about my day discussing heartworm preventions and flea medicines with pet owners or cat and dog food choices, I am struck by how much variety is available to the consumer these days. It is becoming easier for the consumer to become confused by all the choices.

For instance, when you are at the grocery store buying cat food, if you see a bag that says “urinary health,” one may think the food is helpful in maintaining good kidney function. In reality it means that it is a diet that should help prevent the cat from getting urinary tract infections. The difference is great. Add to that the fact that there are at least three brands on the shelf that claim this and each one is a different flavor.

It is confusing. What is the answer? Talk to your veterinarian. Your veterinarian is equipped to explain the difference between a diet to protect the kidneys versus a diet to prevent infections. He will be able to steer you toward diets recommended for allergies or diets recommended for weight loss or senior pets.

Your veterinarian is going to recommend some of the better prescription foods, but he will also be capable of giving you some over the counter pet food advice to help you know what will be right for your pet.

This is true for heartworm preventions too. There are those that only prevent heartworms and there are those that combine heartworm prevention with flea prevention. Those are the two biggest categories and those are the most likely to cause consumer confusion.

The danger of confusing heartworm and flea medications is the possibility that one would be giving a flea prevention and thinking one is also preventing heartworms. For example, Bayer, a very respected and well-known company, makes a heartworm/flea prevention combination product called Advantage Multi. They also make a flea medicine called Advantage II. Both are topical medicines. Pet owners may start out getting Advantage Multi from their veterinarian, but when they run out, they see Advantage II on the store shelf and, purchasing this, they think they are getting the same thing without the trip to the veterinarian. A year or two later their pet tests positive for heartworms. They are shocked. They have been giving prevention, how can this be?

It is not just the topicals that create these situations. The newer flea and tick medicines, Bravecto and Nexgard are packaged and sold at veterinary offices in boxes that look surprisingly like their heartworm prevention counterparts. Pet owners are aware that there are flea and heart worm prevention combination pills available at their veterinarian’s office so when they go in and ask for Bravecto or Nexgard they may think they are getting it all in one. These two products have to be purchased through a veterinarian and they are expensive, so they must include heartworm prevention, right? Wrong.

Be careful to read the labels of the medicine you are using. Make sure it says it is heartworm prevention. If you are confused, ask your veterinarian. He will be able to explain the differences and give you suggestions that fit your life style and budget.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

