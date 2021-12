The most popular chess program offers you everything you will need as a dedicated chess enthusiast, with innovative training methods for amateurs and professionals alike. My good friend and Fritztrainer colleague Nico Zwirs managed to score his first GM norm in the XXX Torneo Int. Magistral de Elgoibar. While playing a tournament in Barcelona, he got invited to play in the Grandmaster group GM group of the Magistral de Elgoibar. Everything started smoothly with 5.5 out of 6, but then he lost in the seventh round after a long defence. Then in round eight, when he needed it most, Nico played his most inspired game of the tournament, which qualifies as our Game of the Week.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO