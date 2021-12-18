ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move more, sit less and celebrate outside this holiday season

By Katy Bowman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, wintertime celebrations conjure memories of gathering with friends and family, sitting cozied up around a fireplace. There is nothing wrong with getting cozy—after all, we all love some hygge (the Danish concept of enjoying comfort and good company in a warm atmosphere). But we already spend...

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Unplugging for the holidays

The holidays can be a stressful time of year and it's important to remember to take a break from your digital devices going into the new year. We talked to an expert from Priority Health on ways you can unplug and make the holiday season a little brighter.
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Looking For Classic Toys This Holiday Season? Moorestown’s Happy Hippo Toys Is The Place For You

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toy stores are big businesses during the holiday season and they are quickly approaching. There’s a store in South Jersey that focuses on classic toys to inspire and motivate children’s creativity. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Happy Hippo Toys on Main Street in Moorestown. When you enter the Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, you can hear the happiness, see it and feel it. For 45 years, the toy store has proudly claimed itself as a classic toy store where they just have toys from the retro that still give us a rise. Some of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
michiganchronicle.com

Make it a Green Christmas: Spend Less, Achieve More Over the Holidays

The adage, “less is more” applies perfectly to this holiday shopping season for those ready to risk it all and overspend during this time that shouldn’t be taxing on your finances. Granted, during the holiday season, it’s easy to overspend on family, friends and other loved ones...
LIFESTYLE
WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
FESTIVAL
eastaurorabee.com

Be a Blessing Buffalo … helping those less fortunate this holiday season

WRITTEN BY: SARAH SCHREIBER, REPORTER PAGE DESIGN: KARL SCHEITHEIR. For the third year in a row, the not-for-profit Be a Blessing Buffalo, formerly known as Christmas Blessing, is pairing exceptionally up with small and local businesses this holiday season to collect presents for those in need. It was started by Clarence residents Kate Tolley-Gerlach, her sisters Courtney and Abigail Tolley, and their mother, Kimberly Tolley, after the girls’ father, […]
BUFFALO, NY
KHQ Right Now

"Mining City Christmas" helps less fortunate during holiday season

BUTTE, Mont. - COVID-19 isn't going anyway time soon, and as a by-product, homelessness has been a problem all across the country, especially in the Mining City. And that means this year's Mining City Christmas program is especially important. For 30 years, Action Inc. has been spreading Christmas cheer to...
BUTTE, MT
nortonhealthcare.com

More jingle, less jiggle: How to avoid holiday weight gain

You shut the door after the last trick-or-treater has been treated, and DING DONG! It’s the holiday season calling! Read on for tips to get through the holidays with more jingle, less jiggle. A study in the British Medical Journal wondered if typical holiday weight gain is inevitable or...
WEIGHT LOSS
WKTV

Johnson Park Center is making the holiday season less stressful

UTICA, NY - Johnson Park Center is once again doing their part to ensure everyone has a happy holiday. Monday, hundreds of people stood in a line that stretched around the corner to take advantage of the center's annual food and gift giveaway program. They want to make sure that...
UTICA, NY
CBS Baltimore

Owings Mills Vegan Restaurant Offering Shrimp Po’boy For Holiday Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A vegan restaurant in Owings Mills has been frying up some new specials for the holiday season that have become very popular.  “It’s been crazy here ever since we’ve introduced that shrimp po’boy. I mean the lines are out the door,” said Ejama McNeill, the head herbalist and owner of the restaurant, Hue Cafe & Apothecary.  She and her husband Aaron McNeill have been serving the sandwich throughout December and they say it has attracted many to their restaurant, both vegans and non-vegans.  “Baltimoreans, we love crab, we love seafood, so we figured if you have transitioned and you no longer can have that option, well when you come here to hue cafe and apothecary you now have been introduced the vegan way,” said Ejama.  Like everything else they serve, the “shrimp” is made entirely out of plants, specifically peas. Many say they taste just like the real thing.  “A lot of my non-vegan customers say they’re shocked that it’s not shrimp,” said Aaron.  The restaurant is also serving little apple crumble pies and sweet potato pies for the holiday season.   “If you’ve never had vegan food in your life, give us a try,” said Aaron.   The shrimp po’boy sandwich is only until New Year’s Day.  Visit Hue Café & Apothecary at 10210 S Dolfield Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
endocrinologynetwork.com

"Move More, Sit Less" Messaging Effective Approach for Weight Loss in Obesity

A new trial from Wake Forest University underlines the importance of messaging and individualized approaches to achieve weight loss among older patients with obesity. New research from Wake Forest University is providing insight into the effects of messaging on weight loss outcomes, particularly achieving optimal levels of exercise and movement, among older adults with obesity.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Pittsburgh

AAA: Thursday Expected To Be One Of The Busiest Travel Days Of Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday travel season has officially begun. AAA said travel is up about 30 to 35 percent from last year, and Thursday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days this holiday season. The reason is since the pandemic significantly curtailed travel last year, most people are now eager to make holiday memories again with loved ones despite the new surge in COVID-19 cases. KDKA talked with several people who said they’re vaccinated and wearing a mask, so they feel they are doing all they can to be safe. AAA said 90 percent of people will drive to their holiday destination this year, as opposed to flying. “You need to give yourself plenty of time, number one, heading out the door,” Jim Garrity with AAA said. “That’s going to help you offset any negative mental energy and also put you in a better position to enjoy the holidays so you’re not more stressed out than you need to be. It’s a very stressful time of the year, to begin with, let alone when you’re running two hours late to your destination.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mad dash at testing sites before Christmas holiday

It’s a race against time as Washingtonians rush to know whether or not they’re COVID-19 positive before the Christmas holiday. Long lines at testing sites are forcing traditional walk-up locations to transition to appointments only. Quincy Levien says he usually walks right up to the UW Ballard Testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION

